Former Delaware State Senator Robert Marshall dies at age 77

Former Delaware State Sen. Robert Marshall died this weekend at the age of 77.

Marshall served the Wilmington area 3rd Senate District for four decades after being elected in 1978, serving until his retirement in 2018.

He also worked as Director of the Delaware Skills Center and unsuccessfully ran for Wilmington Mayor in 2012 and 2016.

During his Senate tenure, Marshall served as the Senate Majority Whip for four years and chaired the Labor, Public Safety and Revenue and Taxation Committees.

He championed legislation seeking minimum wage increases and workforce training, as well as building strong labor unions and the Port of Wilmington.

Current Democratic Senate leadership released a statement on Wednesday noting Marshall’s push for criminal justice reform made Delaware prisons safer for correction officers and inmates.

They said Marshall will be remembered as a tireless champion for the City of Wilmington and working-class families throughout Delaware.