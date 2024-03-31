DNREC proposes no fee changes for Deauville Beach entry AS Parks Division assumes management

DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation proposes plans for Deauville Beach management.

DNREC is assuming management of Deauville Beach from the City of Rehoboth, which opted to not renew its beach lease after almost 50 years.

The Division of Parks and Rec held a virtual community meeting this week to present its proposed plans for managing it.

Administrative Services Manager Greg Abbott says not much will be changing, including parking rates – the daily entrance rates will remain $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. City of Rehoboth parking passes will no longer be accepted, but Abbott says they have another proposal.

“We would propose having an annual pass specific to Deauville Beach, it couldn’t be used at any other state parks, and we proposed having the fee set for that at $115," Abbott says. "And if somebody were a Delaware State Parks annual pass holder, a lifetime pass holder, or a surf-fishing permit holder, we would discount it by $25, making that $90.”

And they’ll be adding a second fee collection machine to address public safety concerns – residents expressed worries with traffic backing up on Surf and Ocean Avenues and blocking the entrance to Henlopen Acres.

“Currently the City of Rehoboth has one machine in the lot, we are going to add a second machine so we’ll have two automated fee collection machines," Abbott says. "The goal there is to make sure we are getting people in and out and there are no ingress and egress issues. The City had told us that on busy days they were having folks back up on Surf Avenue and Ocean Avenue.”

Abbott adds they are in the process of hiring new staff like lifeguards and fee collectors and working with the existing concessionaires.