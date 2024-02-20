Wegmans sponsors dry goods pantry at the Hope Center

Wegmans is partnering with the New Castle County Hope Center to provide dry pantry items to residents in need there.

Wegmans and Hope Center staff officially opened the pantry stocked with small snacks and bottles of water on Tuesday.

Wilmington Wegmans Service Area Manager Stephen Jones says they plan to assess how quickly the first pallets of food are used and what items are popular.

“We’ve given them the options to order different products that they feel would be a need of the guests that are here at the hotel. So we started with healthy snacks that were geared towards younger individuals that come to the Hope Center, some more kids snacks, but that will adjust throughout the year and we’ll add things like soup and other staples.”

Jones adds they are committed to keeping the pantry full this year, with no specific dollar amount attached to the grant.

Hope Center Director of Facilities and Operations Kimberly Markle says many residents receive SNAP benefits, so they can’t provide meals and “double dip” with government assistance. But the pantry is a way to fill in some gaps.

“Really, it sort of helps supplement and allow them to maybe not have to buy something for breakfast for the kids before they get them on the bus for school or they can grab something to take with them to eat at work," Markle says.

Hope Center Managing Director Lisa Oglesby says Wegmans will supply the pantry as needed and Hope Center staff can request items, but it is meant to be supplemental.

“The primary food source for our participants are their SNAP benefits," Oglesby says. We have organizations that come in and supply meals, etcetera. And to add to that, Wegmans coming in with dry goods is just phenomenal.”

Oglesby says Wegmans’ high-quality food is a much-needed option for their residents and is a way to provide them with dignity while they get back on their feet and search for permanent housing.

Markle adds they accept donations from the public too – individually wrapped items like microwave meals, snacks, and bottles of water.