© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. John Carney announces nominee for Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:22 PM EST
State of Delaware
/
delaware.gov

Gov. John Carney announces his nomination for Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA).

Carney selects Cynthia Karnai, current DSHA Deputy Director, to replace Eugene Young.

Young announced last week he is stepping down from the position next month to focus on his run for Congress.

Karai was named Deputy Director in 2022 after serving over 16 years in the Delaware State Housing Authority as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Housing Finance.

She is credited for developing and launching the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program in just 90 days during the COVID-19 pandemic to help residents impacted by pandemic restrictions.

Karnai’s nomination must be approved by the Delaware State Senate.
Politics & Government
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick