Gov. John Carney announces nominee for Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority

Gov. John Carney announces his nomination for Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA).

Carney selects Cynthia Karnai, current DSHA Deputy Director, to replace Eugene Young.

Young announced last week he is stepping down from the position next month to focus on his run for Congress.

Karai was named Deputy Director in 2022 after serving over 16 years in the Delaware State Housing Authority as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Housing Finance.

She is credited for developing and launching the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program in just 90 days during the COVID-19 pandemic to help residents impacted by pandemic restrictions.

Karnai’s nomination must be approved by the Delaware State Senate.

