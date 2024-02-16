Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III announces plans to retire next year

A Vice Chancellor on Delaware’s Court of Chancery announces he will retire next year.

The Delaware courts announced Friday Vice Chancellor Sam Glassock III informed Gov. John Carney that he plans to retire in January 2025.

Eric Crossan / Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Sam Grasscock III

The notice comes nearly a year in advance to reduce any disruption his retirement could have on court operations. The court says in a release that cases currently on the Vice Chancellor’s docket will remain there, and he will continue receiving cases over the course of the year.

Glassock was appointed Vice Chancellor by former Gov. Jack Markell in June 2011. Prior to that, he served as Magistrate in Chancery from 1999 to 2011. He also served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Appeals Unit of the Department of Justice and has experience as a judicial law clerk, an associate at a well-respected Delaware firm.

Glassock says in a statement he is honored to have sat on the Chancery bench and is privileged to have had assistance from counsel who “are among the very best in the United States.”

Chancellor Kathleen McCormick says in a statement Glassock approached his judicial service with a powerful work ethic and potent sense of humor.

His last day will be January 7, 2025.