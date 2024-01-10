Wilmington crime review shows spike in auto thefts, crime down in other major categories

The Wilmington Police Department releases its 2023 year-end review.

Crime data shows reductions in several major categories and the lowest murder rate in 20 years, The city reported 14 murders in 2023 — 14 murders were also reported in 2007. Shooting incidents increased slightly, 91 compared to 83 in 2022, but still lower than years prior – a 45 percent reduction from 2017.

Auto thefts spiked significantly from 2022 – from 365 to 609 – which Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos says is largely attributed to a TikTok trend teaching people how to steal Hyundais and Kias.

"I think we've gotten to the point now where we're starting to see those numbers come down in Wilmington in the last month or two with some of the programs that we've done," Campos says. "Giving out the wheel-locks... and then just being proactive with reaching out to people."

Campos says the department continues to struggle with recruitment.

“I think as we are coming out of the pandemic, you’re starting to see a little more of an interest back into our industry, but it’s still a challenge," Campos says. "It’s something that we have to continue to work on, continue to spread that message that this is one of the greatest professions in the world where you’re able to come to work and make a difference in someone's life for the better.”

Campos notes they just graduated a new class of officers, the lowest class ever at just seven. He says they are recruiting for the next round of officers — the hiring deadline is March 1.

Campos says the department has several other achievements outside of reduced crime, including a successful first year for its Community Engagement Unit.

“And they continue to do great work, building community trust," Campos says. "That contributes to us reducing crime as well because people are more willing to come out and give us information about what is going on when it comes to not just violent crime but any type of incidents in their neighborhood.”

Campos adds this also led to an increase in calls to victim services – more people than ever are reaching out to the department for help finding social services and other resources.

The full report is available here and at wilmingtonde.gov.