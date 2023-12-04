Advocates push for more transparency and equity in Wilmington’s fines and fees

Advocates continue to push for more transparency and equity in the City of Wilmington’s fines and fees

A new report from the University of Delaware’s Center for Community Research and Service at the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration examines fines and fees collected by Wilmington from parking and red light tickets, and their impact on residents.

The report was commissioned by theWilmington Fines and Fees Justice Team, a group of community and City Council members pushing for reforms in Wilmington’s fines and fees and collection practices.

It suggests flaws in the City’s current practices.

Revenue generated by fines and fees is not earmarked for any particular use. Instead, it goes into the City of Wilmington’s general revenue fund.

Fees and fines collected in the City of Wilmington accounted for 4.4% of that fund in 2022.

Since 2018, the cost to collect fines and fees from parking and red light violations has eaten a majority of the revenue.

Center for Community Research & Service / University of Delaware

Again in 2022, the report says the city only netted 44 cents of every dollar collected in fees and fines to use for other municipal services.

Residents, however, are heavily impacted.

The Wilmington Fines and Fees Justice Team’s Christian Willauer says the city’s current $40 parking violation is already high, and quickly escalates to higher amounts when not paid right away.

For example, in 90 days a $40 ticket increases to $100.

“If you are in economic circumstances where paying that extra $200 to $400 is a financial burden, there just can be spiraling impacts of parking tickets,” explained Willauer. “And our survey does show that people are facing those kinds of problems. They're putting off other bills to pay for parking tickets or red light tickets.”

Center for Community Research & Service / University of Delaware

69% of residents surveyed in the study indicated they had trouble paying fines and fees, and 56% incurred hardship to make the payments.

The study also indicates the economic burdens associated with parking and red light tickets disproportionately impact people of color.

The Fines and Fees Team supports Council Member Maria Cabrera’s ordinance to lower the initial ticket price to $25. It is expected to be considered at City Council’s Dec. 14th meeting.

But lowering initial ticket prices doesn’t address the root of the problem.

Ken Grant says the city needs to reevaluate its overall parking enforcement goals.

“If the goal is revenue generation then the city is doing what the city is doing. And unfortunately, based on the findings of this report, it looks like a majority of that revenue generation isn’t even for the City of Wilmington, it's for third party contractors,” he said.

In 2021, 53% of revenue generated from fines and fees went to enforcement expenses that were contracted out.

Grant argues the city’s priorities should not be on revenue generation, but on traffic flow and increased safety.

City officials say they are reviewing the report’s data and conclusions before commenting.

Read the full report below: