The City of Wilmington looks to repair aging wastewater infrastructure

Wilmington is getting over $3 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to rehabilitate and repair part of its aging wastewater infrastructure.

The city will specifically target a mile and a half long stretch of combined sewer main constructed in the early 1900s using concrete or brick piping.

The goal is to extend the life of the pipeline, improve flow control, and decrease localized flooding.

The repairs could extend the life of the pipeline by 50 years.

“This interceptor project will improve the combined stormwater and sewer infrastructure that was originally built in the early 1900s. The focus of the Biden Administration is on important infrastructure needs in disadvantaged areas around the nation, and this award is a perfect example of meeting local needs," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki in a statement. "Our Public Works Department will now be able to reduce localized flooding while extending the life of the Prices Run infrastructure system by another half-century.”

The project area will extend from West 28th Street between North Jefferson Street and Jessup Street all the way to the Brandywine River.

The Wilmington wastewater project is one of 715 water infrastructure projects nationwide receiving an EPA community grant - part of the agency’s $1.47 billion of spending this year on these projects across the country.