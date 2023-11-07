Wilmington City Council moves a new residency ordinance through committee

Two ordinances seeking to establish a new residency requirement for City of Wilmington employees were debated at the Joint Intergovernmental and Finance & Economic Development Committee meeting Monday night.

Council Member Latisha Bracy’s proposal sought to extend the requirement from within city limits to all of New Castle County, giving hiring preference to Wilmington residents.

Council Member Shané Darby’s plan sought to maintain the city’s five-year residency requirement, but extend the 6-month window to become a resident after being hired to a full year.

Bracy’s legislation failed following over 3 hours of heated discussion on the topic.

City resident Christian Willauer was one of nearly 30 people who spoke out against it.

“I honestly don’t know why we’re talking about changing the residency requirement beyond city limits. It’s like giving medicine without diagnosing the disease,” said Willauer.

Darby’s legislation cleared committee, with the list of cosponsors growing from one to five.

That includes Council Member Chris Johnson, who previously co-sponsored Bracy’s proposal.

He says the community moved him to back Darby’s plan.

“We all love Wilmington,” explained Johnson. “So I'm always going to stand up for the people and stand up for the underserved. So for me this is something where I sat and I had to question how I was going to go. And you know, I really see myself leaning towards Councilwoman Darby's piece.”

Darby says backing from the community allowed her ordinance to advance with minimal changes.

“With community pressure, as I say, someone is going to fold. Someone is going to come over to this side after hearing all of those voices. So I had that hope that that would happen, and it happened,” said Darby.

Darby’s ordinance will face a full council vote on November 16th.

Along with Johnson, it has the support of City Council President Trippi Congo and Council Members Vincent White, Michelle Harlee, and Zanthia Oliver.