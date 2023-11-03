The Port of Wilmington receives $50 million in federal funding

A long planned Port of Wilmington expansion project receives a $50 million federal boost from the Port Infrastructure Development Program, a grant program funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the U.S. Maritime Administration.

The federal funding will help build a new terminal in Edgemoor, at the former DuPont/Chemours property sold to the Diamond Port Corporation in 2017.

The plan includes a new container yard with all-electric operations, and a new truck gate to expand cargo capacity, enhance cargo resiliency, reduce emissions, and improve safety conditions.

Senator Tom Carper says investments like this are critical in combating climate change.

“As it turns out the port, and ports like Wilmington, with the diesel generators and diesel trucks going in and out of the port are emitting huge amounts of greenhouse gasses, and are contributing to global warming. And we cannot afford to ignore that. And the good thing about this is that we can address those challenges and support new jobs at the same time,” he said.

The entire project will cost an estimated $750 million by the time of its completion.

Enstructure put $21.5 million toward the project when it took over operations at the Port of Wilmington in July, and agreed to provide at least $45 million by 2032. The state has committed $100 million.

Carper says the Edgemoor terminal will allow for more people with a wide range of skill and educational levels to get steady jobs.

“Ports give people a lot of chances,” Carper explained. “Whether you’ve gone to college or not. Whether you have a degree, or an advanced degree, or not. Ports give people the chance to get a good job, support themselves and their families. Helping people realize their dreams that way is hugely satisfying. Hugely.”

The Port of Wilmington currently supports more than 19,000 jobs.

This is not the first time the port has gotten federal attention in recent years. Last year, Carper, Senator Chris Coons, and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester helped secure $9.2 million work on the Wilmington Harbor. That included a new management plan for the expansion of the Edgemoor terminal.

As of right now, the timeline for the completion of the Edgemoor project remains unclear.