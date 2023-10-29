Delaware City Fire Company bolstering trauma kits, active assailant training

Delaware City Fire Company is bolstering its trauma supplies and training.

First responders – EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement, are working together to train for larger-scale emergency trauma situations.

Delaware City Fire Company Assistant Chief Jeff Sands says it’s important for first responders to practice how they will respond in a real emergency.

“For us to be able to work together, both with our mutual aid partners, so other fire departments and the paramedics that we work with on a daily basis already, but also to bring law enforcement into the mix, it really adds realism, and we’re really practicing how we’re going to play," Sands says.

Sands says their company recently completed the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT, practicing response to an incident where the threat is still active – such as a mass shooting.

Sands says they’ve also equipped their vehicles with additional trauma supplies.

“You could potentially use your entire supply that is on your ambulance on just one patient," Sands says. "And so if you imagine multiplying that for multiple patients in a major incident, we’re going to need extra stuff, so having these kits is very important.”

Last year the Delaware State Fire Chiefs Association distributed some equipment to fire companies with funding from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, which also helps fund these statewide training initiatives.

Sands says Delaware City fire company is also budgeting to purchase ballistic armor and helmets.