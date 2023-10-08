An effort to increase public accessibility and participation in Wilmington City Council meetings stalls.

Councilwoman Shané Darby’s resolution, #0353, would require legislation be ready to be made publicly available prior to being placed on an agenda - giving council members and the public time to review it before it is discussed.

Current council rules state an agenda must be posted 7 days prior to a meeting, but the accompanying legislation does not have to be included.

The goal is to allow council members to have all of the tools they need to be effective in their roles, increase governmental transparency, and allow for more participation and input from the public.

The resolution would not require the legislation to be in its final form, as amendments are expected in committee meetings.

Darby says this is commonplace in other government settings.

“On the state level you have to file your legislation before it can even go on committee,” she said. “All legislation has to be filed, and that's just basic rules. And in County Council you have to file your legislation before it's even heard in committee. So I can go online now and look at all the filed legislation that legislators put up before it even goes to committee.”

Councilman James Spadola supports the resolution, saying it would help prevent anyone from being blindsided.

“When I think about the time we were blindsided the most, and the public especially because you know I think there was a lot of outcry about it, is when this Council passed the no confidence vote on the police chief. And that wasn't sent down until at least 12:00 p.m. before a 6:30 p.m. meeting. So, if I'm understanding correctly, this legislation would prevent that,” said Spadola.

Those opposed say it would place undue blame and pressure on staff members preparing agendas and legislation, and that changes in council rules should have been discussed amongst council members before being brought forth in a legislative manner.

Darby argues staff members support addressing the loophole, calling delays in making legislation available a systemic failure.

“This is simply saying that there is a loophole in the rules that says only the agenda has to be posted 7 days prior. It does not say legislation has to be with it. Now to fix it, we have to change the rules. Simple as that,” explained Darby. “Staff has been talked to already about this. There is nothing inadequate about our staff- it’s not our staff’s fault. Those are narratives that you are making up.”

The resolution failed to get the supermajority needed to make changes in council rules, but not all council members were staunchly against it.

“I’m not opposed to this, but maybe we should have further discussion on what is the issue, and what is the cause, and rectify that before changing the rules or doing the resolution. But I do agree that we should have something in front of us to review before it goes to council or even a committee so we can be prepared, do our research, and hear back from some of our constituents,” said Councilwoman Maria Cabrera.

Six council members, including Cabrera, voted against the resolution. Five supported it.

Another resolution introduced by Darby, #0354, calling for public comment following each legislative item, also failed.

Similar to resolution #0353, the goal was to increase public participation and government transparency and accountability.

Opposed council members cited time restraints, saying the meetings would run too long, and that there was already ample time for public comment scheduled in.

Darby and Council President Trippi Congo were the only two who voted in favor of the resolution, the other nine present members were against it.

