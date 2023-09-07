Democrat Michael Smith is latest to challenge House Minority Leader Mike Ramone

Another Democrat announces their candidacy for the 21st District House seat in Pike Creek.

Michael Smith is the latest to mount a challenge to the GOP incumbent - House Minority Leader Mike Ramone.

Michael Smith is Executive Director of the nonprofit Powering Our Future, focused on reducing air pollution. The 26-year-old economist has a research background in energy and e-commerce markets. He was also a legislative aid for Reps. Stephanie Bolden and Madinah Wilson-Anton.

“The constituents of the 21st district, in my opinion, deserve a representative who reflects our community’s progressive values, but at the same time I also believe in a future where progress is not a partisan issue, but instead is a shared commitment to our state’s well-being," Smith says. "I really aspire to be a champion for those under-discussed issues down in Dover that, while equally as important as other issues, don’t get the radio time, if you will.”

One of those issues is road safety. Smith says two of the top 12 most dangerous intersections in the state are in this district and many constituents are also concerned about speeding on Kirkwood Highway.

Smith says voters are concerned about finding high-quality, long-term care for seniors, the cost of inflation, and attacks on reproductive choice.

Smith is the second Democrat to enter this race. He joins Frank Burns, who narrowly lost to Mike Ramone by 41 votes in 2022. But Smith believes he is the candidate to finally flip the district after 40 years in GOP hands.

“I think a lot of politicians talk past voters," Smith says. "And something that I’ve really enjoyed being able to do in my time in the community is listening to what is the number one issue to voters instead of what is the number one issue down in Dover or down in Washington.”

The seat has been held by a Republican for more than 40 years, but Smith notes there are more registered Democrats than Republicans in the district, and in a presidential election year that includes statewide races for Governor and a U.S. Senate seat there should be a large turnout.

Smith says the race in the 21st district will come down to door-knocking and which candidate is able to meet the most constituents.