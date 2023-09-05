New motorcycle helmet law for new drivers is in effect

A new motorcycle helmet law went into effect at the start of the month.

The new law requires everyone who obtains a new motorcycle endorsement, or anyone riding with that person wear a helmet and eye protection for two years after receiving their endorsement.

Currently, helmets aren’t mandatory for motorcycle operators with more than two years of experience, but everyone up to 19 years of age must wear a helmet and eye protection.

DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod says the goal of this new law is to save lives.

"We're seeing that especially for folks who are new to being on motorcycles that they may be more susceptible to an accident making a mistake, having an issue that happens,” said McLeod. “So it's something that we think can be another small step in how we keep our motorcyclists safe when they're out on the roads."

McLeod says the hope is this change will help new motorcycle drivers get into the habit of wearing a helmet.

"If you're wearing that helmet for the first two years there's a stronger likelihood that it's just part of it's almost like putting a seat belt on when you get in the car you'll be more likely to do that and just increase your overall safety," said McLeod.

McLeod notes this law was a part of a larger safety package passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. John Carney.

The emphasis on road safety comes after Delaware registered its most fatalities in more than 30 years in 2022 and McLeod adds the state is seeing similar numbers this year.

22 motorcyclists were killed on Delaware roads last year, and as of the start of this month, there’s been 12 motorcyclist deaths this year.