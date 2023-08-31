State Senator Kyle Evans Gay announces campaign for Lieutenant Governor

State Senator Kyle Evans Gay joins the race for Lieutenant Governor in 2024.

Evans Gay was elected to represent the 5th State Senate District in North Wilmington in 2020, flipping a seat held by Republicans for 40 years prior.

Evans Gay notes that state races have a huge impact on how Delawareans live their lives. She says the Lt. Gov.’s office is a way to elevate the issues she’s been working on in the Senate like reproductive justice, early education, and voting rights.

“I think that my record, even before the State Senate, shows not only my dedication but my commitment, my enthusiasm for this work, and for doing it collaboratively, and for bringing new voices into the process," Evans Gay says.

Evans Gay began her career as a Delaware Deputy Attorney General before clerking in Delaware Superior Court. She’s also worked in private practice in Delaware’s business courts and pro bono on behalf of children in the state’s foster care system.

In a video announcing her run, Evans Gay focuses on making things easier for Delaware families, touting her votes to raise the minimum wage, provide security for seniors, and expand access to childcare and abortion rights.

She notes she hosted a recent statewide town hall series focused on finding solutions to make childcare more affordable and accessible. She says despite today’s polarizing politics, people are more aligned than not on that issue and more.

She says her “why” hasn’t changed since first running for office in 2019 – she wants to make life better for families in the First State.

Evans Gay says it’s important for elected officials to be as responsive as possible to those who elect them.

Evans Gay joins State Rep. Sherry Dorsey-Walker and Democratic Party Vice Chair Debbie Harrington as Democrats running for Lt. Governor in 2024.