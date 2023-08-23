State Trooper suspended while alleged assault is investigated

Delaware State Police suspends a State Trooper amid an investigation into an alleged assault Monday night.

A Facebook post by a woman Tuesday afternoon included photos of her 15-year-old nephew, covered in bruises and cuts on his face, hands, arms and back, which she says came at the hands of a State Trooper.

The woman’s Facebook post says Monday night, her nephew and three friends were playing “ding dong ditch,” and one house happened to be owned by a State Trooper, who was not home at the time, but was made aware of the kids by other family members.

The post says as the boys walked home they were stopped by two Troopers near Elsmere, who proceeded to “beat the living hell” out of her nephew. She emphasizes in the post that all four boys were unarmed.

Delaware State Police responded on social media Wednesday afternoon. DSP says it became aware of the incident through an internal body-worn camera review Tuesday, and immediately initiated an investigation with the Department of Justice and Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Trooper accused of the assault is suspended while the investigation is conducted. They are also investigating whether or not other State Police personnel who were present failed to intervene.

