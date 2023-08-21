Delaware DOJ secures 10 more felony convictions against two members of Northpak

Delaware’s Department of Justice announces 10 more felony convictions against two members of the violent Wilmington-area gang NorthPak.

The two men, Jacari Robinson and Julius Smith Jr. pled guilty to various felony charges Monday morning.

Robinson pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder, two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, 2nd Degree Assault, and Illegal Gang Participation.

Smith pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, 1st Degree Conspiracy, and Illegal Gang Participation.

DOJ says Robinson will serve 22 years in prison and Smith will serve 20, both followed by probation. Both sentences include an additional 63 years of suspended prison time for each defendant, which the Court may impose should they violate the law during their probation.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says in a statement that violent gangs like Northpak are a plague to the city, and holding them accountable is central to an anti-gun violence strategy.

Wilmington Police Major Anthony Bowers says he hopes the convictions send a clear message that Wilmington PD remains relentless in its efforts to make the community safer, and New Castle County Chief of Police Colonel Joseph Bloch commends collaborating agencies for their diligence.

The convictions are part of a massive opening indictment against Northpak announced in June 2021.Prosecutors secured 40 convictions, including multiple murder charges, against two other members, Elijah Coffield and Greg Wing, in March of this year. Nine other defendants have pled guilty to other offenses.