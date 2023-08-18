A new law sets changes in motion for Delaware’s existing Sterile Needle and Syringe Exchange Program

A new law makes changes to Delaware’s Sterile Needle and Syringe Exchange Program.

Delaware’s needle exchange program launched in 2004 to help injectable drug users avoid contracting diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C by allowing them to exchange used needles for clean ones.

State Senator Marie Pinkney’s SB52 renamed the program to the Sterile Needle and Syringe Service Program to reflect its new needs-based approach.

That approach includes work already being done by groups contracted with the Division of Public Health - such as Brandywine Counseling and Community Services.

“They do provide clean needles to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, but they also do counseling and encourage folks on to that continuum of care into treatment,” explained Division of Public Health epidemiologist Katie Capelli. “So they're much more than just providing clean needles, they provide services to the community, they provide welfare programs, counseling programs, programs for youth and adults.”

Their counseling and harm reduction services can also help individuals understand emerging risks in drug use, like the introduction of illicit substances like Xylazine to the drug supply, and give them the tools they need to avoid adverse outcomes, such as clean needles and testing strips.

SB52 removes the requirement for a 1-for-1 needle exchange, taking a needs-based approach that allows participants to receive sterile needles and syringes based on personal need and usage.

Capelli says pushback to this change comes from a fear of an overabundance of needles in the community.

“However the CDC does recommend this as an evidence-based approach, and studies have shown that with an SSP program, and with funding for an SSP program, it actually reduces the amount of unused needles exposed on the streets.”

While DPH does not anticipate this approach creating an overabundance of needles in the community, they are actively working to increase the number of syringe disposal kiosks available in the state.

“But studies do suggest that expanding needle services does not expose unnecessary needle use in the streets,” Capelli emphasized.

The Division of Public Health is already underway in making changes to their contract with Brandywine Counseling and Community Services to reflect the changes made in the bill.

$100,000 will be going toward the purchase of new supplies to account for the anticipated demand.

As stated in the bill’s fiscal note, DHSS reports there were a total of 16,794 individual instances of exchanges with a range of 20 to 50 syringes per instance in the past year.

In January 2023, 34,659 syringes were exchanged in 1,431 separate instances.

Based on that data, which indicates the number of syringe exchanges are increasing yearly,as well as data in other states with established SSP programs, DHSS assumes 45,000 syringes will be distributed per month by January 2024.

The $100,000 is the estimated cost of 1 year of syringes for fiscal year 2024. Costs are assumed to increase 3% based on utilization and instances of exchange increases, so funding for the program will increase by 3% through 2026.

Capelli says the investment will pay off.

“Clean needles are essential to prevent transmitted bloodborne infectious infections like HIV and viral hepatitis, as well as other life-threatening conditions such as skin infection and deep tissue abscesses,” she explained. “Brandywine provides this opportunity to not only exchange the needles, but provide support to prevent harmful spread of disease and health complications. So it actually saves money from unnecessary use of the emergency departments, and unnecessary medical treatment for complex cases.”

SSP services are provided Monday through Friday, and locations are available statewide. For those who are unable to get to an SSP location, SSP delivery is available on a case-by-case basis. Through that service, BCCS can also provide all harm-reduction materials including but not limited to naloxone, fentanyl testing strips, and wound care.

More information on the program, as well as a full list of BCCS’ services, can be found on their website.

And information on safe disposal and DPH drop-off locations can be found on HelpIsHereDE.com.

