Camden Mayor pleads guilty to three misdemeanors, resigns from office

Camden Mayor Justin King pleads guilty to three misdemeanors Tuesday morning.

Delaware’s Department of Justice says as part of a plea deal, King will serve one year of probation, pay a $500 fine and abide by a no-contact order with the victims. He will also resign as mayor.

According to Delaware DOJ, King pled guilty to disorderly conduct and offensive touching for an incident on February 25 where DOJ says King confronted two 19-year-old men, who King claimed were causing mischief at his car wash.

Camden Police Department responded and issued the initial police report, but referred the case to Delaware DOJ to avoid impropriety, given King’s elected position.

DOJ says King shoved the victims and, at one point, pulled on one victim’s hoodie while he was on the ground. Both victims sustained minor injuries.

King also pled guilty to hindering prosecution. DOJ says King suppressed evidence by changing the retention time and overwriting potential video surveillance evidence.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says in a statement that King's actions are troubling, embarrassing, and senselessly aggressive. She adds his “lack of self-control” is “not the behavior of a grownup, and certainly not the mayor of a town.”