Nonprofit Family Promise receives $4 million from New Castle County for new homeless shelter

New Castle County Council unanimously awards non-profit Family Promise $4 million for their Hospitality Center 2.0 Shelter for Families with Children.

The current center consists of two cottages that each hold four families, totaling eight families sheltered at a time. Each family has private bedrooms and bathrooms, with access to laundry, a computer room, a common area and a kitchenette.

The $4 million grant will fund another facility with eight new two-bedroom units for families and children.

The Hospitality Center seeks to provide all items necessary for a family experiencing homelessness to regroup, refocus, and work towards permanent housing.

According to Family Promise, 88% of the families they serve find permanent housing, and families secure that housing in an average of 67 days.

450 parents and children – 148 families – found housing through the organization’s programs in 2022.