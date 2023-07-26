© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Nonprofit Family Promise receives $4 million from New Castle County for new homeless shelter

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
New Castle County Council unanimously awards non-profit Family Promise $4 million for their Hospitality Center 2.0 Shelter for Families with Children.

The current center consists of two cottages that each hold four families, totaling eight families sheltered at a time. Each family has private bedrooms and bathrooms, with access to laundry, a computer room, a common area and a kitchenette.

The $4 million grant will fund another facility with eight new two-bedroom units for families and children.

The Hospitality Center seeks to provide all items necessary for a family experiencing homelessness to regroup, refocus, and work towards permanent housing.

According to Family Promise, 88% of the families they serve find permanent housing, and families secure that housing in an average of 67 days.

450 parents and children – 148 families – found housing through the organization’s programs in 2022.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
