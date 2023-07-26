New Castle County Council approves plans for warehouse near I-495 and Route 9 corridor

New Castle County Council approves plans for a logistics warehouse just outside of the City of Wilmington.

The 125,820 square foot warehouse will be at the corner of Route 13 and Rogers Road near I-495 and have 7,800 square feet of office space.

The location is in the county’s 10th district – and its Councilman Jea Street says while the plan may be code compliant, it is hardly a boon to the community.

“What it’s going to do is bring another 250 vehicles, mostly trucks, to run through my district where the community is already suffering from a cancer cluster, a gas bomb placed underneath the Delaware Memorial Bridge, and just what we need is another 200 to 250 trucks running back and forth," Street says.

He adds the area is already prone to flooding, and he’s concerned the warehouse will make it worse.

Joshua Brown with the county’s Prevention Coalition spoke against the project, saying they’ve been having trouble cleaning up motel areas along Route 9, which he says are ridden with drugs and prostitution that truckers lean into.

“It’s a lot," he says. "And I’m not saying that all truckers do. But an influx of that many more trucks is going to make my job so much harder.”

The project was approved with 10 yes votes, and two no. Street and Councilwoman Dee Durham voted against.