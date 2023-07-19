Biden makes Wilmington his 2024 campaign headquarters

Wilmington will serve as President Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign headquarters.

Biden’s 2020 campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia. But during the pandemic, many campaign activities were held in Wilmington - including Biden announcing Kamala Harris would be his Vice Presidential running mate and declaring his election victory in November 2020.

“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware,” said Biden in a statement. “That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters. This election will be about standing up for those values."

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki welcomed the news saying Biden’s selection of Wilmington as the base of operations is good for the local economy and a boost to the city’s image.

"Joe has remained true to the ideals of leadership, fortitude and compassion that have always endeared him to the people of our city and our state, and now to the nation and the world,” said Purzycki in a statement. “We are proud of Joe and proud to host the President and his entire reelection team. We also welcome the media and the world to Wilmington, a city where everyone is respected and appreciated.”

Since his election in 2020, Biden has regularly returned to his home just outside Wilmington in Greenville - as well as making trips to his home in Rehoboth Beach.