The State of Delaware formally celebrates Pride Month.

Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Tuesday recognizing June as Pride Month in Delaware.

State Sen. Sarah McBride says this formal recognition is particularly important amidst attacks on LGBTQ+ rights across the country.

“This year perhaps more than in the last several years, it is critical for us here in Delaware to celebrate pride. And to celebrate pride publicly and loudly.”

The ACLU is currently tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S., but none are in Delaware.

Delaware is 1 of 5 states that has not introduced any legislation negatively targeting the queer community during its current session.

This follows a 30 year history of laws and policies addressing the treatment of LGBTQ+ people in the First State, including the state’s non-discrimination policy in areas such as employment and housing, a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth, and marriage equality.

Carney says the state needs to remain proactive on these issues.

“I think the important thing is to make sure that the kind of targeted political campaigns against one group or another don’t happen here.”

Carney notes that national trends suggest Delaware’s transgender community is among those that need further protections

There are now five openly LGBTQ+ legislators in the General Assembly - a shift that began in 2020 with the election of McBride, State Rep. Eric Morrison, and State Sen. Marie Pinkney.

Carney says this change should help Delaware combat the growing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in politics, and produce informed legislation.

With the end of this legislative session approaching, there is one bill in the works looking to further protections for LGBTQ+ Delawareans. Morrison is currently sponsoring a bill to ban the so-called “LGBTQ panic defense,” a legal tactic used to justify violence toward LGBTQ+ individuals in the court of law.

Moving forward, Carney and lawmakers say they would like to increase protections for LGBTQ+ Delawareans by banning harmful practices, adding to the state’s anti-discrimination policies, and positive recognition.