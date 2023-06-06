Matt Meyer launches his bid for Governor

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is the first to formally announce a bid for Governor in 2024.

Meyer announced his plans to run in a video message Tuesday morning.

Current governor John Carney cannot run again when he finishes out his second term in office, creating an open race for the office.

Meyer is in his second term as New Castle County executive. He first won that office in 2016, defeating incumbent Tom Gordon in a Democratic primary, then topping Republican Mark Blake in the General election.

Meyer’s most recent campaign finance report shows he has raised a little over $1 million dollars for his run.