New Castle County Council passes FY2024 budget

New Castle County’s FY2024 budget was passed with no amendments made.

The proposed operational budget is $331,422,408, a nearly 4% increase from the current fiscal year’s budget.

The proposed capital budget tops $75 million, and includes both General Fund and Sewer Fund projects.

A notable addition to next year’s budget is a one-time 5% property tax credit for all residential parcels, a move County Executive Matt Meyer says hasn’t been done in at least 50 years.

"We understand that residents are facing inflationary pressures like they haven't in a very, very long time. So we’re trying to give everybody that little bit to help get through each week and each month.”

Financial reserves have increased 400% in the last six years, giving the county the opportunity to include this break for residents without sacrificing investments in other areas.

Other budget highlights include responses to increased demand for library and parks services, like plans for a revamped Newark library, and improving and adding sports areas in parks, like pickleball courts.

“We’re looking to invest in an indoor track,” added Meyer. “There’s no Olympic sized indoor track in the state of Delaware. So high school students who run indoor track currently have to leave the state for their competitions, which is unacceptable.”

The budget also allows for continued work in lead remediation. This will be the 4th consecutive year that this issue has received attention from NCC government.

Meyer says they will work closely with the City of Wilmington to continue identifying and remediating homes with lead paint.