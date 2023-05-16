The Wilmington Police Department welcomes a new member to its staff.

Barry, an 18-month-old English Labrador Retriever, will serve as the Department's Trauma and Wellness Dog.

His new role is part of recent efforts by the Wilmington Police Department to support both civilians and staff in the realm of health and wellness.

“Barry will be attached to our Critical Incident Stress Management /Peer Support Team team, which provides assistance to sworn and civilian members of the department to cope and respond to various things they may interact with in their everyday work. Particularly when it comes to trauma resulting from particular investigations or difficult crime scenes,” said Wilmington PD Policy and Communications Director David Karas.

Barry will also support the Victim Services Unit, interacting with victims and witnesses going through a difficult time.

Barry started with the Wilmington Police Department earlier this month, and has already made appearances at community engagement events.

Karas says Barry represents the department’s focus on embracing every opportunity possible to offer support and build relationships with the community.

Trauma and Wellness dogs are growing in popularity in police departments across the country. Many - like Barry - are trained at the Texas-based nonprofit K9s for Freedom and Independence.