Marijuana still illegal on Delaware university campuses

Marijuana is still illegal on Delaware’s university campuses.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in the First State, but Delaware State University and the University of Delaware remain smoke-free campuses.

UD’s Dean of Students Adam Cantley sent an email to students Monday telling them the university will maintain and enforce its policies prohibiting the use, sale, manufacturing, distribution, possession, or facilitation of the use of marijuana on campus.

He says federal regulations and funding are a primary reason why.

“We still cannot have drugs on our campus that are federally regulated in that way. So we have to abide by laws like the federal Drug Free Schools and Communities Act, and a lot of that is tied to our ability to receive federal funding for things such as scholarships and financial aid.”

Cantely notes UD’s ban includes all THC products including ingestibles, not just smoke products.

DSU spokesperson Carlos Holmes says marijuana is not conducive to the atmosphere Delaware State wants to provide.

“If you have an institution of higher education where students are supposed to be striving to become experts in their areas of majors, does marijuana help that? I don’t think so.”

Holmes says he is unaware of policies on other THC products like ingestibles.

He adds DSU cannot control what students do off campus, and they will not be penalized for actions elsewhere. UD’s Cantley also told students in his letter that those who consume off campus will not be referred to Community Standards and Conflict Resolution.