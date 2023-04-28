General Assembly votes to do away with requirement to end final legislative day at midnight

Delaware’s General Assembly unanimously passed a constitutional amendment this week ending the requirement lawmakers work until midnight on the final night of the legislative session.

Delaware Constitution’s previously required the General Assembly remain in session until midnight on June 30th to recall itself into a special session, reserving the ability to reconvene if necessary before the next regular session begins.

Lawmakers began the process of amending that requirement last year. Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers in two consecutive years, so this year’s vote makes the change official.

Now lawmakers only need to remain in session until 5 p.m. on June 30th to gavel into special session, though House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf notes that is not a guarantee they won’t remain in the building long into the night.

“It doesn’t say we have to leave at five o'clock," Schwartzkopf said. "It says we switch over at five o'clock. But we can stay until midnight if you want to," he added, gesturing towards his Republican counterparts.

Aside from quality-of-life concerns, lawmakers argue the midnight requirement presented a safety hazard for those traveling home late on the final day of the legislative session.

Some also saw transparency issues with working bills outside a time the public could readily follow and engage in the legislative process.