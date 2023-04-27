Motorcycle season kicks off in Delaware

With the weather getting warmer, more and more motorcyclists will be on Delaware roadways.

That’s one reason why Gov. John Carney designated May ‘Motorcyclist Awareness Month,’ and the Office Of Highway Safety is partnering with state and local law enforcement to conduct statewide safety patrols.

The goal is to ensure motorcyclists and drivers are obeying traffic safety laws, and arrive safely at their destination.

OHS spokesman Jason Coleman says they’ve seen an unfortunate trend in motorcycle fatalities over the last few years.

“Last year in 2022, there were a total of 22 fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways. The previous year, 2021, marked a 40 year high, where we saw 23 fatalities on our roadways,” said Coleman. “Part of this trend we think is [related to weather]. Over the last couple of years we’ve had mild winters, so in the winter months we’re seeing some more motorcycles out that normally wouldn’t be out during those times.”

Speeding is one of the primary contributing factors in those crashes and fatalities. Another is left turns made by motorists.

Coleman says because motorcycles are much smaller in size, they’re harder to see, especially if they enter a vehicle’s blind spot.

“So we want to remind motorists and drivers to make sure that they’re checking their surroundings, they’re checking all their blind spots. Make sure you check twice before you make that turn, especially during the riding season where we see an increase in motorcycle traffic on the roadways.”

Alcohol is also a significant contributing factor to motorcycle fatalities.

In 2021, approximately 30% of fatalities involved alcohol.

Drivers and motorcycle riders are reminded that alcohol and drugs, including some prescribed medications, can have drastic effects on one’s ability to operate a vehicle, including impairing alertness and reducing reaction time.

More tips on arriving safely can be found at ArriveAliveDE.com.