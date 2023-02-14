New Police Chief takes over in Milford

Wilmington Police Inspector Cecilia Ashe is the City of Milford's new Police Chief.

Ashe was sworn in Monday, replacing Kenneth Brown who retired last August after serving with the Milford Police Department for 34 years.

She will oversee Milford’s 37-member Police Department, which handles calls in the city with just over 12,000 residents.

Ashe has 27-plus years of law enforcement experience, which includes time as a police officer in Arlington County, Virginia.

Ashe notes one of her goals is continuing to advance Milford PD’s training and knowledge of evidence-based research in law enforcement.

Ashe also takes over work to finish plans for a $20 million dollar police facility approved in a 2021 Milford referendum.