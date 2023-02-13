State property reassessment to begin in Wilmington

The years-long reappraisal of property across the state is moving into several populous Wilmington neighborhoods this month.

Homes in New Castle County have not been reassessed for nearly 40 years.

This is New Castle County’s first reassessment since 1983 – prompted when Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties as unconstitutional as part of a lawsuit over education funding in the First State.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement the reassessment would start Feb. 20 for several of the City’s Northeast neighborhoods.

Those include the Highlands, Trolley Square and 40 Acres.

Next on deck to be reassessed are the Triangle, 9th Ward, Brandywine Village, Harlan Park, and Brandywine Hill neighborhoods. That should begin sometime in March.

All three County Governments in Delaware have hired Tyler Technologies to carry out the property reassessments.

Officials say representatives in clearly marked Tyler Technology high visibility vests will conduct the door-to-door assessments.