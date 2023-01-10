Delaware's General Assembly begins 2022 legislative session

Delaware’s 152nd General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, marking the start of this year’s legislative session.

Representatives and their guests crowded into the chambers of Delaware’s House of Representatives, packing the aisles and filling the gallery above.

Among them were six freshman Representatives – five Democrats and one Republican – who took their oaths of office before their more senior colleagues. They include the youngest House member, Democratic Rep. Sophie Philips, as well as two representatives whose districts changed partisan hands in November: Republican Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, whose district moved from New Castle County to Sussex County during the most recent redistricting, and Democratic Rep. Stell Parker Selby, who flipped the district that includes Lewes and Milton.

This year’s House of Representatives sees the continuation of a few notable demographic trends, including an ongoing increase in the number of Black and LGBTQ representatives; House Democrats also elected Rep. Melissa Minor Brown to be the first Black woman to serve as House Majority Whip.

Across the hall, members of Delaware’s Senate also took their oaths of office, including three new faces – two Democrats and one Republican, all representing downstate districts.