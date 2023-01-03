Delaware saw 165 roadway fatalities in 2022, the most in decades

There were 165 traffic deaths on Delaware roadways in 2022, the most since 1988.

Delaware saw an average of two traffic deaths per day in 2022, making it one of the deadliest years on record.

Jason Coleman with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety said last year the state saw 139 roadway fatalities, a 15-year high.

“This year we had an increase in pedestrian fatalities. In 2021, there were 2 fatalities versus 33 that occurred in 2022.”

Coleman said speeding and distracted driving are major factors in the state’s roadway fatalities.

He cautioned drivers to obey traffic laws and put cell phones in “do not disturb” mode while driving.

“Slow down. Take the necessary steps to avoid distractions. Make sure that you’re not using your phone, scrolling through social media.”

The Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement across the state to conduct several high visibility enforcement measures to help make roadways safer.