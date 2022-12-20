Gov. Carney elected 2023 national president of The Council of State Governments

The Council of State Governments (CSG) has a new national president.

Gov. John Carney is the Council’s new national president.

He was named to the position last week during the organization’s national conference in Honolulu.

Carney’s one-year term begins on January 1, 2023. He succeeds Hawaii Governor David Ige.

Gov. Carney says he’s honored to serve as the national president next year.

“State leaders focus on getting things done and it’s important that we share best practices and success stories among states, regardless of political party,” said Carney in a statemen.

The National Council of State Governments is a national, nonpartisan association of all elected and appointed state officials from all three branches of state government.

This is the CSG’s 90’s year. And the organization's executive director David Adkins says they are honored to have the Governor of the nation’s First State lead CSG through that anniversary year.

Two prior Delaware Governors have served as CSG national president - the late Gov. Ruth Ann Minner in 2005 and Gov. Jack Markell in 2016.