State grants help plant 8,000 trees across Delaware

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources announces $60 thousand in grants for tree planting projects across the state.

The projects are part of the state’s Tree For Every Delawarean Initiative.

To date, the initiative has planted more than 120,000 trees with a goal to plant one million trees by 2030.

DNREC’S Beth Krumrine said this round of funding means around 8,000 trees will be planted up and down the state.

“These projects vary greatly in size. And the expense for each project type varies a lot, too, depending on if it's in a streetscape or a farm field,” she said.

The grants will fund planting projects at Brandywine Creek and Delaware Seashore state parks, as well as the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro and the Bullseye-Ferry Landing Preserve near Millsboro.

Other projects include planting trees at Wilmington’s Siegel Jewish Community Center and at Blackbird Landing in Townsend.

Krumrine adds anyone can be part of the initiative by planting their own trees and registering them on DNREC’s website.

The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative was part of Gov. John Carney's Climate Action Plan in 2021.