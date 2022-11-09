Delaware's Congressional delegation prepare themselves for a new Washington

The results of the 2022 midterm election in Delaware are clear, but on a national level some key races have yet to be called.

And those races will determine which party controls the U.S House and Senate - and just how much more difficult it will be to navigate an already divided Washington.

Delaware’s entire Congressional delegation - Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons - are Democrats. Though they all worry about the divisiveness in DC, their main focus continues to be navigating the changing political environment to serve Delawareans.

Blunt-Rochester, who won a fourth term in the House Tuesday, says she’s eager to familiarize herself with the new political landscape and figure out the best way to serve Delawareans.

“I’m fortunate that a lot of the work that I’ve done in the past has been bipartisan, and I think that’s really important in this era to be able to solve some of the big challenges that we have, like climate,” Blunt Rochester explained. “Even when I came into Congress in 2016 when I was elected, I was in the minority. So should I be in the minority I know how to work, should I be in the majority I know how to work. It’s just about, again, bringing people together to get stuff done.”

Current projections suggest Republicans will likely take control of the House - but by a smaller margin than they’d hoped.

In the Senate, Coons says no matter the results, he plans to find ways to work with whomever lands seats.

“It’s become a more divided, more challenging environment in the dozen years I’ve been there. But I always work to find folks with whom I can deliver results, and whoever wins in the various states where there are senate states up, I’ll reach out to them in the coming couple of days, and start building bridges and working with them,” said Coons.

Democrats gained a Senate seat in Pennsylvania - giving them hope they can hold control of the chamber. But other races - including a Georgia race that’s headed to a runoff in December - could change that.