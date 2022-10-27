Early voting begins: Dems urge voters to hit the polls

Starting Friday, Delawareans can have an early voting option for the first time in a general election.

State and national Democratic officials gathered at Wilmington’s Riverfront Thursday to get out the vote.

Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron said more than a dozen sites across the state will offer early voting through Sunday Nov. 6.

“Early voting is important, as you’ve seen in Georgia, you’ve seen in Arizona. We’re giving Delawareans an opportunity to go to church, vote, go to soccer practice, vote, or any other times that are convenient for working families,” Maron said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison was also at the Riverfront Thursday urging voters to cast ballots early.

“Folks, we’ve got 12 days. There’s 12 days until the election and there is so much on the line, Harrison said.

Delaware was also poised to offer vote-by-mail for this general election, but the state Supreme Court struck down the state's vote-by-mail law earlier this month.

Early voting sites are available at 14 special sites in all three counties. They will be open from 11am to 7pm Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 - then 7am to 7pm Nov. 2 through Nov. 6.