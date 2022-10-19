McGuiness receives sentence, resigns as State Auditor

State Auditor Kathy McGuinness was sentenced to two years of probation, one year for each misdemeanor conviction, conflict of interest and official misconduct.

She is also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for the conflict of interest conviction, and complete 500 community service hours for the official misconduct conviction.

“We hope it does convey to public officials that the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust and indeed the Delaware Department of Justice will not be shy about confronting this conduct in office," said Deputy Attornmey General Mark Denney, lead prosecutor on the case after sentencing.

In the courtroom, her lawyer, Steve Wood, announced McGuiness resigned from office on Tuesday night, effective Friday, November 4. Wood also indicated in court that McGuiness intends to appeal her convictions to Delaware Supreme Court.

The state recommended two years of prison time, one for each misdemeanor, two years of probation following her sentence, and over $30,000 in restitution.

"We take it seriously. These cases are difficult. Cases are controversial. They're usually high profile and they're against powerful people," said Denny. "So they're never easy. Our job is to do the right thing and to follow the evidence."

McGuiness spoke on her own behalf for the first time in court on Wednesday. She maintains her innocence and says she is deeply remorseful that despite her best intentions, her better judgement did not rise to the expectations of Delawareans.

Carpenter said it is a great privilege to be an elected official, a servant of the people, and was expected to perform her duties for the people.

