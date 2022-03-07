Legislative Hall reopens to public

Starting Tuesday the public will once again be able to go to Legislative Hall to see the General Assembly back in action.

Legislative leaders say they’re reopening the House and Senate galleries during floor sessions. They’re also dropping previous COVID restrictions - no longer requiring lawmakers and staff to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. Masks will also be optional.

Senate President Pro Temore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) said the decisions were based on the recent drop in COVID cases.

"We don’t want to spike the football before we get into the end zone," he said. "But I think we’re in a spot right now where we can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief and get back to what we really like to do which is work together and work with our constituents and other interest groups here in Leg Hall."

Sokola said due to small spaces and staffing, committee meetings will continue to be virtual for now.

He does not think the format has hindered public participation, citing the amount of public testimony during recent budget meetings.

"We’ve had numbers that are higher than our typical numbers when we’re in session so we track those and it’s very encouraging and it includes people who otherwise would not be able to observe or participate," he said.

He said before the end of session, committee meetings could move to a hybrid model - with lawmakers meeting in-person.

Sokola notes that the legislative session will continue to be broadcast online via the General Assembly website.