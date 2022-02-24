Milford City Council discusses potential fire sprinkler mandate

Milford City Council recently held a workshop on updating the city’s building code, with an emphasis on fire sprinklers.

The suggested change in city code would require new single family homes and townhouses be built with fire sprinklers installed.

The sprinklers are heat activated, not smoke activated, and only the sprinklers nearest to a fire will turn on.

According to the Delaware Fire Sprinkler Coalition, adding sprinklers can help residents escape fires quickly and safely, reduce the amount of water used to put out fires, and reduce home damage.

Duane Fox, Assistant Chief of Technical Services for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, says that most fires start in the kitchen - and sprinklers can minimize the damage done by them - keeping homes safely livable.

“When we go to a place that's sprinklered, you know there's a little bit of cabinet damage and the stove may be damaged. And the people really, other than the water damage, could move back in and stay there that night. Because only the sprinklers, or two sprinklers operate where the fire is,” Fox explained. “So, you know, it's not as devastating when that happens.”

The average cost per square foot to install sprinklers is $1.35, with the high end of being $3.50 per square foot.

Delaware Fire Sprinkler Coalition chair Paul Eichler estimates that at the high end, putting sprinklers in a home would add about $40 per month to mortgage payments.

However, he made it clear that in Delaware, it is likely to be much cheaper, and there may be long term financial benefits.

“I would encourage you to keep in mind the discount that may be available through your homeowners insurance,” said Eichler. “For example, State Farm provides at least a 7% on your homeowners with it being sprinklered.”

Advocates also argue that with the number of volunteer firefighters dwindling, adding this requirement would help save lives -- specifically children under five years old, and adults over 65 years old, who are often unable to exit burning buildings quickly.

Staff recommends moving forward with requiring sprinklers, however another public hearing will be held prior to a final vote.