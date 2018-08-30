"Midterm Matters" podcast: Candidate diversity, campus voter engagement and the Delaware primary

This week, we bring you another edition of the Midterm Matters podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communications' upcoming National Agenda series – MIDTERM MATTERS – addressing importance of voter and civic engaent in midterm elections, as well as campaign strategy, news coverage, polling, and more.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Director Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman and Eric Hastings. a second-year Masters of Public Administration Student at UD. He's also a Research Assistant and Legislative Fellow in UD’s Institute for Public Administration and Co-Creator of the Make It Count Campaign, the student-led initiative under the Biden Institute.

They discuss the growing diversity of candidates on the ballot in ths midterm election cycle, the possibility of a "blue wave" result handing Democrats control of the U.S. House, the Make It Count Campaign's work to engage student voters at UD and the latest on the upcoming Delaware primary election, including the U.S. Senate primary between Sen. Tom Carper and Kerri Harris.