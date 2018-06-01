"Midterm Matters" podcast: primary lessons, transgender rights, Delaware ERA

This week, we bring you another edition of the Midterm Matters podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communication’s upcoming National Agenda series – MIDTERM MATTERS – addressing importance of voter and civic engaent in midterm elections, as well as campaign strategy, news coverage, polling, and more.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman, along with Dr. Phil Jones from UD's Dept of Political Science and International Relations, whose research focuses on voting, campaigns and elections, public opinion and political communication.

They discuss what issues are rising to the forefront in this election cycle, lesson learned from primaries held so far, the Center for Political Communication's published work Explaining Public Opinion Toward Transgender People, Rights, and Candidates, efforts to pass an ERA amendment in Delaware and more.