Front Page Café: David Cay Johnston and the Trump Presidency

The University of Delaware Journalism Program's recently launched speaker series – The Front Page Café – resumed this week.

The series brings journalists to UD to highlight their work, and tell their stories.

The latest guest to visit the Deer Park Tavern in Newark was Pulitzer Prize winning journalist David Cay Johnston to discuss his latest book, It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America.

Johnston, who received the Pulitzer for his investigative reporting on loopholes and inequities in the U.S. tax code, examines Trump Administration decisions that are remaking the federal government and touching the lives of all Americans.

Delaware Public Media is partnering with the UD Journalism Program to bring you Front Page Café and recorded this edition Feb. 13th.

In the first half hour, you’ll hear Johnston talk about his book and the Trump presidency. In the second half hour, you’ll hear the event’s question and answer session.

frontpage_johnston1_021618.mp3 Front Page Café Part 1 - David Cay Johnston discusses book "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America" and the Trump presidency. Listen • 20:43