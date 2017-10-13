Enlighten Me: Program seeks to bring more women into politics

Women made up 30 percent of the General Assembly in 2006, but this year, they make up only 20 percent – and will lose at least one of their numbers next year when State Majority Whip Margaret Rose Henry retires at the end of her term.

But one group is trying to change that number. Delaware ERANow launching Ready to Run Delaware this month, a training program that seeks to teach women in the First State how to engage in state and local politics, and specifically, run for elective office.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne sat down with Delaware ERANow's Suzanne Moore to discuss the program and the state of women in Delaware politics.

Delaware Law School, the Delaware Commission for Women, and Mary Ann’s List—an organization comprised of activists dedicated to supporting prospective female candidates – are teaming with DelawareERA Now on Ready to Run Delaware, which is also affiliated with the Rutgers University’s Center for American Women in Politics. The six week program starts Monday Oct. 16 and runs through mid-November. More information can be found at the group's website.