Exit interview with Gov. Jack Markell

markellGREEN2.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews Gov. Jack Markell. (Part 2) Listen • 12:00

Gov. Jack Markell first took office in 2009 under dire financial circumstances. He helped weather that storm, and in 2012, was sworn in for a second and final term.

Occasionally, he’s clashed with state lawmakers in both parties, with the majority Democratic Party bloc at times stonewalling his policy agenda.

As Markell prepares to exit the governor’s office in January - Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson sat down with him to discuss his time in office.