John Carney running for governor

Congressman John Carney will make his second bid for the governor’s office in 2016.

Carney announced the move just before noon Wednesday, also noting he created a campaign committee for the race.

Former Attorney General Beau Biden had widely been expected to run as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate before he died in May this year of brain cancer.

“Beau knew there are big challenges facing our state -- and he would have been the man to meet them," said Carney in a statement. "Like so many across our state, I wish he'd had that chance."

Before today, Carney repeatedly deflected questions about a potential campaign, saying it was too soon after Biden’s death to announce his intentions.

In an interview with Delaware Public Media, Carney says he had planned to seek a fourth term in congress, which he called the "easier road."

“Going back and running for governor, I think, is the tougher road, but the challenges are bigger and the impact will be bigger as well and that’s what I’ve always sought in my public service.”

Aside from trying to rebuild the middle class, Carney says he also wants to draw down the partisan rancor that has slowly built up in the General Assembly over the past few years.

“Current leadership is trying to do that and that will continue to be one of the biggest challenges and frankly, I think it’s one of the strengths that I bring to the table and what I have focused on here in the Congress for the last several years,” he said.

Senate Pro Tem Patricia Blevins (D-Elsmere), who served on Carney’s 2008 campaign committee, says he’s well positioned to be a relationship mender.

“He has a level head, lots of common sense. He’s very experienced in state government and now he’s experienced in federal government," said Blevins. "I can’t think of anybody better to lead our state.”

Carney’s first shot at the office came in 2008 while he was Lt. Governor under Ruth Ann Minner, but he was upset in a tight primary with current Gov. Jack Markell. Markell edged Carney 51.2 percent to 48.8 percent with the final vote margin just 1,737 votes.

Markell has indicated that he will support Carney's bid for the office in 2016, noting that he's "thrilled" about the announcement.

"John’s record of public service for Delaware has demonstrated his strong understanding of the issues facing our state, his commitment to creating opportunity for all people, and his ability to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make real, positive change," Markell said.

Before serving as Lt. Governor, he served as Delaware’s finance secretary and deputy chief of staff under then-Gov. Tom Carper.

In a statement, Carper said Carney was integral in helping secure Delaware's first AAA credit rating while working under him and would serve Delawareans well.

"Delaware’s next governor will continue to face many challenges in the years ahead as we seek to grow our economy and state revenues, while finding ways to achieve better results for less money. John Carney is made of the right stuff to lead the people of the First State, and I look forward to supporting his candidacy."

He took two years off before running to fill the vacant U.S. Representative seat left by Mike Castle in 2010, handily beating Republican Glen Urqhart. He has been re-elected twice since, defeating Republican challengers Tom Kovach and Rose Izzo in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Carney says he won't conduct an "active" campaign until next year and that he's still focused on his job in Congress. But Carney offered a sense of what tone that campaign wuill have in his statement.

"I've learned that you don't get anything done by fighting, or demonizing your opponents. I've learned that Delawareans want their public officials to be honest and straightforward. I've learned that to be an effective leader, you need to stay true to those who elected you to lead. And I've learned that you need to stay true to yourself. I've tried to bring those lessons to bear in my work as Delaware's Congressman. And it's the kind of governor I hope to be." said Carney.

Junior Sen. Chris Coons also issued a statement of support saying, " In Washington, John is widely respected among his colleagues from both parties for his willingness to roll up his sleeves and work across the aisle to find solutions to difficult challenges, and that’s just the approach that will make him a great Governor."

State GOP chair Charlie Copeland was quick to criticize the announcement, noting "If you like wasteful government spending, higher taxes, and Ruth Ann Minner then you'll love John Carney."

It's unclear if Carney will face a primary opponent in 2016. On the Republican side, State Sen. Colin Bonini (R-Dover South) and retired state trooper Lacey Lafferty have announced they will run.

In recent months, two Democrats have expressed interest in running for Carney's U.S. House seat should he run for governor: Sen. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) and Rep. Bryon Short (D-Brandywine Hundred).

Short, who worked with Carney during the Carper administration, says he would serve Delawareans well.

“I think he understands the broad spectrum of people that make up this state. He understands what people are up against when they’re trying to take care of their families in the modern world and he understands how the state can help with that.”

Short gave no hints about a potential future campaign, saying, "Today is the day to focus on John Carney and his announcement."