The Green - October 29, 2020

Listen to full show or individual segments:

The Green - October 29, 2021 Listen • 50:59

State and federal PFAS measures promise stronger protection from ‘forever chemicals’

The First State may get a better handle on any issues it has PFAS contamination in its drinking water over the next couple of years.

Delaware and the federal government are both preparing to toughen up their approach to the so-called “forever chemicals” that have been linked to cancer and other health issues.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at what their plans are and how they’ll play out across the state

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss PFAS regulation efforts in Delaware Listen • 10:58

More than just a battlefield: The future of Cooch’s Bridge

Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground is poised to get renewed attention and a new focus.

The Sept. 1777 Newark-area battle was part of the Philadelphia campaign. Telling its story and preserving the site has largely been handled by the Cooch family and ‘friends’ groups.

Now a more concerted effort is underway to not only bolster those efforts, but change the publis views Cooch’s Bridge.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss plans for the Cooch's Bridge battlefield Listen • 11:43

UD’s National Agenda series: David Hogg

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

The series’ most recent speaker, gun safety advocate David Hogg, joined the Center’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman virtually last week – and Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation and this year’s National Agenda series.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss David Hogg's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance Listen • 13:42

Enlighten Me: Bats in the First State

You could call this week a little “batty.”

It’s “Bat Week” - an international celebration of the role of bats in nature. And Halloween is Sunday, with bats a staple of that holiday’s frightful decorations.

But in reality, biologists say our environment would be a more frightening place without bats.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Holly Niederriter, a bat expert with DNREC, about this often-misunderstood creature.