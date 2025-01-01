Tom Interrante

Interrante brings more than a decade of leadership experience in the public media and commercial radio. Since 2011, he has served as the Director of Underwriting Partnerships and Revenue Development at WXPN in Philadelphia. His previous experience includes roles with Clear Channel Radio, Cox Media (WDBO Newstalk Radio), CBS Radio, WIP Sportsradio, WCAU-TV, and New Jersey Public Television.

He holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University. Interrante also serves on several advisory boards, including the Radio Research Consortium—NPR’s source for audience data—and Penn State University’s Great Valley campus.