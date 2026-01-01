As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Prior to Delaware Public Media, she was a freelance journalist covering environment issues across the Great Lakes and before that, she spent four years at Northeast Ohio's NPR-member station WKSU.

Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.

When not in studio, Jay can be found exploring local live music and food, (not) hoarding plants and adding to her never ending reading list.