Astrud Gilberto, 'The Girl from Ipanema' singer, dies at 83

The singer behind one of the most recorded songs in history has died.

With her breathy vocals, Astrud Gilberto helped make the breezy and sensual "The Girl From Ipanema" into a global sensation. Her death was confirmed by her son, bassist Marcelo Gilberto. She was 83.

Gilberto was married to famed Brazilian musician and singer João Gilberto. During a recording session for an album with Stan Getz, a publisher had the idea to add some English-language vocals to the tune, originally composed by Antônio Carlos Jobim with Portuguese lyrics by Vinícius de Moraes. Astrud volunteered. The album, Getz/Gilberto, went on to win four Grammys.

Though she wasn't credited, and reportedly only made $120 for the session, Gilberto followed up her vocal debut with an illustrious career, recording and performing solo and with others including Quincy Jones and Chet Baker. In 2008, the Latin Recording Academy honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

